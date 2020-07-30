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Feminist Utopia: Worse Than Hell | Popp Culture
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164 views • July 30, 2020
This Throwback Thursday: What would it be like if feminists ruled the world? It's worse than you think.
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https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
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Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIektQ__EGw
http://nypost.com/2017/07/23/man-ordered-to-pay-65k-in-child-support-for-kid-who-isnt-his/
http://wgno.com/2016/07/28/colorado-man-forced-to-pay-child-support-despite-dna-test-results/
http://dailysignal.com/2012/04/12/more-government-welfare-doesnt-equal-poverty-relief/
http://nlihc.org/article/extreme-poverty-rise-united-states
(You'll notice Obama was in office when extreme poverty began to rise.)
http://www.numberofabortions.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsFjcIchyKw
https://www.infowars.com/man-faces-6-months-in-jail-for-disagreeing-with-feminists-on-twitter/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/karinagness/2017/05/31/new-report-women-ceos-make-more-than-men/
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net/2017/02/islam-feminist-religion/
Get some butt crater advice from Aaron Clarey at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
Get 10% Off Rayce Riot Apparel!
https://www.teespring.com/stores/rayce-riot-apparel-2?pr=POPP
Submit your designs to [email protected] for their profit share program!
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIektQ__EGw
http://nypost.com/2017/07/23/man-ordered-to-pay-65k-in-child-support-for-kid-who-isnt-his/
http://wgno.com/2016/07/28/colorado-man-forced-to-pay-child-support-despite-dna-test-results/
http://dailysignal.com/2012/04/12/more-government-welfare-doesnt-equal-poverty-relief/
http://nlihc.org/article/extreme-poverty-rise-united-states
(You'll notice Obama was in office when extreme poverty began to rise.)
http://www.numberofabortions.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsFjcIchyKw
https://www.infowars.com/man-faces-6-months-in-jail-for-disagreeing-with-feminists-on-twitter/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/karinagness/2017/05/31/new-report-women-ceos-make-more-than-men/
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net/2017/02/islam-feminist-religion/
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