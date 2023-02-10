Create New Account
Did the USA just get attacked!?
LetsBoGrandon
Published 20 hours ago

Yeah, the more I roll that around, the more I wonder what really happened there. It DEFINITELY wasn't the way it was reported in my opinion. That just doesn't make any sense in any realm on the planet to me. What does make sense is not letting our that in fact a foreign adversary  spycraft that carries electronic payload "glided" missile system penetrated our airspace and went right over our most sensitive nuclear launch sights w who knows ahat attached at the time of passing. These electronic payloads systems can hijack signals, broadcast and allow electronic attacks not otherwise possible. Just wondering how this story hasn't come up any where else? Is everyone THAT scared of the possibility of what that may mean or just not seeing this as the most likely scenerio it is? [email protected]

