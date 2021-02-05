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Gentleness: New Baby in the House
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13 views • February 05, 2021
When Stevie and Nancy accidentally frighten a new friend, their mother tells them a story about gentleness, which she has never forgotten. Like Stevie and Nancy, your child can see the importance of gentleness and learn it is simply treating people, animals, and things in a careful way.
From the original "Agapeland Character Builder" storybook video series by Anthony Paul, Inc (1988)
From the original "Agapeland Character Builder" storybook video series by Anthony Paul, Inc (1988)
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