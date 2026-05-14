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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 52: The First Shall Be Last
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Jesus taught a parable about a vineyard owner that hired workers early in the morning and then got more laborers four more times throughout the day. When it came time to settle at the end of the day, the foreman paid everyone a full day’s wage.

The first crew felt cheated, but the owner reminded them that he had paid the contracted amount. Salvation is the same for everyone. Then the mother of James and John came to Jesus with a special request that her sons be granted to sit on either side of Jesus’ throne when He established the expected Kabbalistic kingdom. The God-man’s response to the selfish request did nothing to quell the indignation of the other apostles.

Love and unity were replaced with resentment and anger. Jesus settled the matter with an illustration of how things worked in the Kingdom of Heaven. The Messiah did not come to be served, but to minister and to sacrifice his life on the cross for sin. Don’t be greedy. Serve God with integrity and humility.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1951.pdf

RLJ-1951 -- FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

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Keywords
messiahlovejesussalvationministersacrificeapostlesparablekingdom of heavenvineyard ownerkabbalistic kingdom
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