IRS SPY caught red-handed by Peymon during LIVE Freedom Hour!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
47 views • 4 weeks ago

Last week during the Q&A session of Freedom Hour, Peymon caught a sneaky IRS spy attempting to catch Peymon saying something or agreeing to something wrong.

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will replay the live recording for those who missed it and comment on it. How should you treat these sneaky IRS agents when they try to question you? Find out tonight!

For over 30 years, Peymon has been exposing IRS fraud and helping Americans legally stop filing and paying income taxes. Now, he is taking direct action to put an end to this government overreach once and for all!


Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar tax1031 exchange
