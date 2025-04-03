IRS SPY caught red-handed by Peymon during LIVE Freedom Hour!

Last week during the Q&A session of Freedom Hour, Peymon caught a sneaky IRS spy attempting to catch Peymon saying something or agreeing to something wrong.

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will replay the live recording for those who missed it and comment on it. How should you treat these sneaky IRS agents when they try to question you? Find out tonight!

For over 30 years, Peymon has been exposing IRS fraud and helping Americans legally stop filing and paying income taxes. Now, he is taking direct action to put an end to this government overreach once and for all!



