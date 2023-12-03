Yemeni Armed Forces - Said this - ENG Text

Yemeni Armed Forces:



In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,



The Almighty said: “Fight them; Allah will punish them at your hands, disgrace them, give you victory over them, and heal the hearts of a believing people.”



This is the truth of Allah Almighty.



Following the directives of Commander Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr El-Din Al-Houthi, may Allah protect him, and in response to the demands of our great Yemeni people & the calls of the free men of our Arab & Islamic nation to fully support the choices of the Palestinian people & their valiant resistance:



This morning, with the help of Allah the Almighty, Naval Forces in the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting op against 2 "israeli" ships at Bab Al-Mandab, namely the ship "Unity Explorer" & the ship "Number Nine," where the first ship was targeted with a naval missile & the second with a marine drone.



The targeting operation came after the 2 ships ignored the warning messages from the Yemeni Naval Forces.



The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to prevent "israeli" ships from navigating in the Red and Arabian Seas until the "israeli" aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops.



The Yemeni AFs renew their warning to all "israeli" ships or those associated with "israelis" that they will become a legitimate target if they violate has been stated in this statement and previous statements issued by the Yemeni AFs.



Sanaa, 20 Jumada al-Awwal 1445 AH



Corresponding to December 3, 2023 AD

Yemenis on the Saudi border march in support of Palestine.



Yemeni Ansar Allah Rebeks attacked a British commercial ship in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait using a drone. US & Israeli military ships intervened, according to reports.

The movement also claimed they would resume strikes on Israel after ceasefire in the Gaza sector.



Israeli media:

2 cargo ships were damaged today due to Houthi attacks, 1 belonging to a company associated with Israel & the other to England.



Missiles & drones have been launched from Yemen towards the USS Carney & commercial ships in the Red Sea — Pentagon official to Al Jazeera



