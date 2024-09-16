The Formation of the Order of Christ from Templar persecution, Templar Cross, then the World!

Mike Martins discusses a variety of topics centered around the historical role of the Knights Templar, particularly focusing on their relationship with Portugal and how their legacy is being diminished or misrepresented in mainstream history. Here are the key points: Origins and Rise of the Knights Templar: The Templars were a powerful military order formed to protect Christian pilgrims during the Crusades, eventually gaining immense wealth and influence through donations and early banking practices. Persecution of the Templars: Their wealth and power made them targets of European monarchs, particularly King Philip IV of France, who, with Pope Clement V's assistance, dissolved the order in 1312. Many Templars were executed, including their Grand Master, Jacques de Molay. Portugal's Unique Role: Unlike the rest of Europe, Portugal did not persecute the Templars. King Denis of Portugal rebranded them as the Order of Christ in 1319, preserving their wealth and integrating their influence into Portugal's maritime expansion. Templar Cross in Portuguese Culture: The Templar cross, carried forward by the Order of Christ, became a symbol of Portuguese exploration during the Age of Discovery. It adorned the sails of ships exploring Africa, India, and beyond, including voyages by Vasco da Gama and Bartolomeu Dias. Erosion of Portuguese History: Martins expresses frustration that Portugal’s role as the true bearer of the Templar cross during the Age of Exploration is being overshadowed by other nations, like Spain, inaccurately adopting the symbol in historical depictions. Mysterious Discoveries: Theories about Templar presence in the New World, such as findings on Oak Island and in Australia, suggest that Portuguese explorers, possibly influenced by the Templars, may have reached these regions long before commonly accepted timelines. Erasure of Portuguese Contributions: Martins argues that recent archaeological findings, such as coins with Templar symbols, hint at a Portuguese presence in places like Australia, challenging the mainstream view of European exploration history. However, these discoveries are being downplayed. Economic Subjugation and World Bank Pressure: Martins highlights how Portugal's presence in Africa, particularly in Angola and Mozambique, was ended by World Bank pressure in the late 20th century. This included forcing Portugal to abandon its gold-backed currency, leading to modern economic subjugation of these nations. Legacy of the Templar Cross in Modern Culture: Despite the historical erasure, the Templar cross remains prominent in Portuguese and Brazilian culture, seen in national symbols like the soccer teams of both countries and various Brazilian clubs like Vasco da Gama. Martins argues for the recognition of Portugal's true role in preserving the legacy of the Knights Templar and its influence on global exploration and culture. Knights Templar, Portugal history, Age of Exploration, Order of Christ, Vasco da Gama, Bartolomeu Dias, Portuguese maritime expansion, Templar cross, medieval history, Jacques de Molay, King Denis of Portugal, Oak Island mystery, Templar treasure, Portuguese discoveries, Australia exploration, global exploration, historical erasure, Portuguese Empire, World Bank pressure, Mozambique history, Angola history, colonial history, Templar persecution, medieval banking, King Philip IV, Pope Clement V, UNESCO heritage, Convent of Christ, Portuguese culture, maritime heritage, Vasco da Gama soccer club, Brazilian soccer, historical inaccuracies

