He Was The Most Decorated Marine In US History. Then He Turned on The Empire.

Smedley Butler was the most decorated marine in US history.
By the time he left, he said that he spent most of his time as a "gangster for capitalism" and called all wars a racket.
BT's Kei Pritsker goes through the life of the infamous Marine Corps general turned anti-imperialist.
Mirrored - BreakThrough News
