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Vanilla Woods Soap! Handmade soap, artisan soap, DIY soap, gentle soap, colored soap, vegan soap
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4 views • February 11, 2021
Welcome to Cabbage Patch Soap! In this video I'm making Vanilla Woods soap, it smells like vanilla with notes of sandalwood and oak! This soap is made with vegetable oils, fragrance, and mica. Making your own soap is an important part of ensuring you always have necessitites on hand, especially if your skin doesn't like store-bought detergent-filled soaps. You can easily transport bar soaps on camping trips and airplanes, and they have a very long shelf life.
Links to my Etsy and social media:
Shop: CabbagePatchSoap.com
Want to make your own soap? Supplies: http://www.HandmadeSoapSupplies.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabbagepatchsoap/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cabbagepatchsoap/
#SoapMaking #HandmadeSoap #Vanilla
Links to my Etsy and social media:
Shop: CabbagePatchSoap.com
Want to make your own soap? Supplies: http://www.HandmadeSoapSupplies.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabbagepatchsoap/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cabbagepatchsoap/
#SoapMaking #HandmadeSoap #Vanilla
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