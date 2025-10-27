❗️Ukraine's Amb in Canberra says most of the 120 Bushmasters supplied by Albanese have been DESTROYED by Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Ukraine's Ambassador in Canberra admits that most of the 120 Bushmasters supplied by Albanese have now been DESTROYED by Russia.
🤡Ambassador Myroshnychenko demanded Australia donate another 200 Bushmasters and wants the ADF's remaining reserve of 240 M113 armored personnel carriers.
@AussieCossack