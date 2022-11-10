Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Self Defense against Wild Punches
963 views
channel image
Code Red Defense
Published 18 days ago |

Learn Self Defense:

► https://www.codereddefense.com

Discover self defense tips against wild punches. Learn to protect your head against someone punching you at a rapid pace. Block the incoming punches and be ready to strike back at all times.

Learn how to defend yourself against the most common attacks:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/common-attacks/

Related self defense article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defend-yourself-against-wild-punches/

Patrick Viana and Nick Drossos

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

Keywords
self defenselearn self defensecode red defenseself defense techniquesself defense against wild puncheswild punches self defenseself defense against punchesdefend yourself against puncheshow to block puncheshow to block a punch

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket