Self Defense against Wild Punches

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Learn Self Defense ► https://www.codereddefense.com
Discover self defense tips against wild punches. Learn to protect your head against someone punching you at a rapid pace. Block the incoming punches and be ready to strike back at all times.
Learn how to defend yourself against the most common attacks:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/common-attacks/
Related self defense article:
https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defend-yourself-against-wild-punches/
Patrick Viana and Nick Drossos
Code Red Defense
https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/