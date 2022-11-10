Self Defense against Wild Punches

Learn Self Defense:
Discover self defense tips against wild punches. Learn to protect your head against someone punching you at a rapid pace. Block the incoming punches and be ready to strike back at all times.
Learn how to defend yourself against the most common attacks:
Patrick Viana and Nick Drossos
Code Red Defense
