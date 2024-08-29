BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vitamin C- A New Perspective!
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 8 months ago

Rethinking Vitamin C: Enhancing Health Through the Terrain Theory


Welcome healthy friends! In today's episode, I dive deep into the role of vitamin C in the body, challenging the conventional perspective most of us have always believed. We'll explore how vitamin C helps to detoxify and cleanse the body, rather than just boosting the immune system. I also contrast the germ theory with the terrain theory, emphasizing how the body's natural systems clean up waste. Join me as we unravel the truth behind vitamin C, its sources, and its actual impact on our health. Whether it's from food or high-quality supplements, understanding the right kind of vitamin C can make a significant difference. Let's rethink vitamin C together!




00:00 Introduction and Overview


00:24 The Truth About Vitamin C


01:18 Food Sources vs. Supplements


02:04 Plant Anti-Nutrients and Absorption


06:51 Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory


09:02 Vitamin C and Detoxification


18:24 The Best Vitamin C Supplements


20:15 Impact of Sugar on Vitamin C Absorption


22:44 Debunking Polyphenols: The Anti-Nutrient Debate


23:19 Hunter-Gatherer Diets and Scurvy: A Historical Perspective


23:58 Vitamin C Bioavailability: Meat vs. Plant Sources


29:22 The Role of Vitamin C in Collagen Production


31:29 The Importance of Grass-Fed Animals for Vitamin C


37:41 Vitamin C and Health: Addressing Common Illnesses


40:11 Rethinking Germ Theory: The Terrain is Everything


41:08 Final Thoughts and Listener Engagement

Keywords
healthimmune systemnatural healthnutritiongerm theoryterrain theorydetoxificationsupplementsvitamin ccarnivore dietbioavailabilityanti-nutrientsvitamin c sourcesplant nutrientsvitamin c absorption
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy