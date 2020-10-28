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The Bond-Servant
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15 views • October 28, 2020
The greatest gift you can give to God is that of yourself.
There is nobody closer to God than the Bond-Servant.
Learn about how to become a Bond-Servant.
Take heed that a person does not enter into this agreement lightly! For once a person who makes this commitment and then draw back, there will be serious consequences!!!
There is nobody closer to God than the Bond-Servant.
Learn about how to become a Bond-Servant.
Take heed that a person does not enter into this agreement lightly! For once a person who makes this commitment and then draw back, there will be serious consequences!!!
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