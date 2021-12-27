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The Masonic Takeover of the World - Priest Warning from Rome
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462 views • December 27, 2021
This is one of the first videos I saw that alerted me that something was very wrong. This was back in January 2021. The video itself is a year old but everything in it still stands today. It was on YouTube titled as PRIEST WARNING FROM ROME !!! MUST HEAR BEFORE YOU DIE. Of course it's not there any more. I started alerting friends and family about the Covid plandemic about this same time. The other videos that alerted me were JD Farag's Prophecy Updates Decision Time and Decision Time 2, available at https://www.jdfarag.org and a Dr. Lee Merritt video, don't remember the link, probably not on YouTube anymore. This video and the Dr. Merritt video were brought to my attention by a doctor friend. So I wanted to include this video on my channel.
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