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VACCINE REGRET AND BUYER'S REMORSE - MESSAGE TO THE CHURCHES
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1394 views • October 23, 2021
Strange flesh in the church
Worldly mandates are opposed to God's law. Dammit
MAN DOES NOT LIVE ON BREAD ALONE
BUT ON EVERY WORD THAT PROCEEDETH OUT OF THE MOUTH OF GOD
Worldly mandates are opposed to God's law. Dammit
MAN DOES NOT LIVE ON BREAD ALONE
BUT ON EVERY WORD THAT PROCEEDETH OUT OF THE MOUTH OF GOD
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