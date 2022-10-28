9mm vs 40: 40 S&W is Obsolete and Here's Why

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

The 9mm vs 40 Smith & Wesson (40 S&W) debate has been raging since the introduction of the 40 S&W in early 1990. Typically, the debate centers on which of the two pistol cartridges are superior for concealed carry.

The law enforcement community has flip-flopped on this issue over recent years as the FBI is retiring their 40 S&W Glock 22 sidearms and returning to the 9mm Luger as their standard issue ammo for their field agents.

Does this mean that you should forsake the 40 S&W and go all in on the 9mm? Is the 40 S&W even relevant in the discussion anymore about self-defense handgun calibers?

Before you hit GunBroker and dump all of your 40 S&W gear, let’s take an objective, non-biased look at the 40 Smith and Wesson and see how it stacks up against the most popular handgun round in the world, the 9mm Luger.

There's no denying that the 40 S&W has more recoil than the 9mm, it's a higher pressure round and many shooters report it as feeling snappy. However, the kinetic energy the 40 provides is a stout upgrade from the lighter 9mm. However, 9mm hollow points have undergone a massive renaissance since the 1986 Miami Shootout and are probably one of the most thoroughly engineered bullet on the market.

Most law enforcement agencies are making the switch back to 9mm and that brings up the question of, why? Some theorize that it's because it is easier for smaller framed shooters to handle, or that physical requirements have been lowered to be more "inclusive". Regardless of the reason, the 9mm is here to stay and it's up to you, the shooter, to decide which round is best for your concealed carry needs.

