Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Destruction Of French And German Soldiers By Russian PARATROOPERS Was Confirmed
channel image
The Prisoner
9102 Subscribers
Shop now
352 views
Published Thursday

Before moving on to the main topic of today's video, I would like to note that yesterday, in the Avdiivka direction of the front, west of the village of Ocheretino, Russian troops destroyed the eleventh in a row American Abrams tank. The footage shows how a Russian FPV drone strikes an American tank that was moving at high speed along the line of combat contact. The Russian military confirmed that two crew members died on the spot, and the other two tankmen tried to escape. However, they failed to drift too far away from the destroyed tank. A Russian kamikaze drone destroyed them 100 meters from a burning American tank.....................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
german soldiersamerican abrams tanksfrench soldiers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket