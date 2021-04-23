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THEY ARE MANUFACTURING EXTINCTION!! -- Dane Wigington
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109 views • April 23, 2021
The deep state demons are quite literally manufacturing an extinction level event. The founder of GeoengineeringWatch.org Dane Wigington joins me to sound the alarm. "We are going to hit the wall, we have a very limited time left. The planet's failing life support systems, covid19, all of it is connected," Dane says.
The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf78rEAJvhY&;t=636s
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf78rEAJvhY&;t=636s
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
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