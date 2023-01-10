Create New Account
Romans 13 - revisited
Biblical Solution
Published Yesterday

Three separate people just today asked me about this verse, the last one just moments ago had an urgent need for being able yo convey it's true meaning, so I dug out and dusted off our compilation video on Romans 13 from about nine years ago. I pray this will help those of you who need it explained "right side up".

Blessings!

-dwaine

Keywords
false godsfalse authoritiesobey yhwh not menyhwh is the higher power

