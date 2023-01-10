Romans 13 - revisited

Three separate people just today asked me about this verse, the last one just moments ago had an urgent need for being able yo convey it's true meaning, so I dug out and dusted off our compilation video on Romans 13 from about nine years ago. I pray this will help those of you who need it explained "right side up".
Blessings!
-dwaine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.