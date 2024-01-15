Create New Account
When was Yahusha/Jesus REALLY born?
Jonathan Cahn on the Jim Bakker Show Nov.12th, 2012. Cahn uses detective work to figure out that Jesus was born on the first day of the Jewish New Year, known as Nissan 1, in 6 B.C. Compelling correlation of Jewish Feast Days and their foreshadowing of the life and work of Jesus.

