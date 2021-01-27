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Trump Starts Parallel Presidency!! Biden Blocked At Every Corner!! Freedom News Network
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1201 views • January 27, 2021
I urge you to visit http://www.preparewithwhatif.com/ and build your emergency food supply TODAY.
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
Trump Starts His Own Office Of Presidency, Florida Is The New Capital Of The United States, Biden Is Getting Blocked At Every Corner, New Administration Is Coming Out of The Ashes, Republicans Stopping 2nd Impeachment of Trump, The Villains Are Losing!!!
If you would like to Donate to help get The New Production Site Started
Go Here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whati...
make sure to subscribe to Logan's Channel Here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2Z...
Go Over and Subscribe to my YouTube Channel and show our Unity!!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeqCMWA8FPsH6XNxaGP01BA
Sources for this video:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-2...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Intro Music by: Bensound.com
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
Trump Starts His Own Office Of Presidency, Florida Is The New Capital Of The United States, Biden Is Getting Blocked At Every Corner, New Administration Is Coming Out of The Ashes, Republicans Stopping 2nd Impeachment of Trump, The Villains Are Losing!!!
If you would like to Donate to help get The New Production Site Started
Go Here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whati...
make sure to subscribe to Logan's Channel Here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2Z...
Go Over and Subscribe to my YouTube Channel and show our Unity!!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeqCMWA8FPsH6XNxaGP01BA
Sources for this video:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-2...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Intro Music by: Bensound.com
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