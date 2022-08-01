Message To Putin - BIOLab Investigator, Dilyana Gaytandzhieva - says that Putin's close circle has been Infiltrated by NATO Informants. - 080122

Polemics ready on the table. Well known Bulgarian Investigator and independent journalist makes really controversial declarations this week.





◾️ Independent journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva says that Putin close circle it's been infiltrated by NATO informants.





◾️She asks to get in touch with Kadyrov as he is the only one she could trust regarding the issue so she can denounce the already identified GRU infiltrated agents.





◾️Serbia has been sending weapons to Ukraine all this time while denying it.