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Polemics ready on the table. Well known Bulgarian Investigator and independent journalist makes really controversial declarations this week.
◾️ Independent journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva says that Putin close circle it's been infiltrated by NATO informants.
◾️She asks to get in touch with Kadyrov as he is the only one she could trust regarding the issue so she can denounce the already identified GRU infiltrated agents.
◾️Serbia has been sending weapons to Ukraine all this time while denying it.