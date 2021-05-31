© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Victorian LEGEND is FED! UP!
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • May 31, 2021
This guy from Victoria was forced to close his gym and is out of a job, while those serving donuts and thick shakes is still considered an essential service.
Just what kind of prioritizes and reasoning does the health minister have?
Just what kind of prioritizes and reasoning does the health minister have?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.