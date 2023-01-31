THERE ARE NO WINNERS HERE. REVIEW OF SCOTT RITTER ON THE DURAN. 1/31/2023

My review and commentary from a simple soldier on the insight and commentary of the weapons inspector and former officer in the United States Marine Corp, Mr. Scott ritter. He appeared on The Duran with the two Alex's. Great show well worth the two hours.
