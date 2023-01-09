Social Media is the CCP’s New Warfare Domain; Breaking Down How Ideological Subversion Works | CLIP

The TikTok that Chinese teens have access to functions completely differently from the TikTok that American teens use. The TikTok version outside of China pushes unhealthy social contagions like eating disorders, whereas the TikTok that those inside China have access to promotes videos with museum exhibits and science experiments. Joshua Philipp explains how this is a Chinese Communist Party tactic of ideological subversion.



