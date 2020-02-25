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Objective Morality with Larken Rose and Patrick Smith
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14 views • February 25, 2020
We had the pleasure of sitting down for an awesome talk with Larken Rose on the ideas and existence of objective morality. We discuss both Larken and Patricks conceptions of it as well as what "objective" even means in relation to moral judgments. If you enjoy this talk please consider tossing a coin to your witchers!
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For links to our:
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and way more check out our web site:
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