Truth and Freedom

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https://www.technocracy.news/mandatory-vaccines-complete-control-over-your-physical-body/
(Gates foundation funding and involvement w vac)
https://kenfm.de/bill-gates-predicts-700000-victims-from-corona-vaccination/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dX0wqs2xbM05/(Koch’s Postulates for viruses)
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Health-Canada-FinalResponse-A-2020-00208-2020-06-13.pdf
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/florida-county-orders-residents-to-adhere-to-facial-covering-requirements-at-home
https://twitter.com/BeachMilk/status/1265265434741272576?s=20 (Bill Gates on vaccine safety)
https://www.evaluate.com/vantage/articles/analysis/spotlight/covid-19-antibody-tests-face-very-specific-problem
https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2020-05-29/gates-foundation-donations-to-who-nearly-match-those-from-us-government
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/cdc-coronavirus-test-kits-were-likely-contaminated-federal-review-confirms/2020/06/20/1ceb4e16-b2ef-11ea-8f56-63f38c990077_story.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLJOPkqgsiI
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_%26_Melinda_Gates_Foundation
https://abcnews.go.com/US/kentucky-couple-house-arrest-refusing-sign-quarantine-agreement/story?id=71886479
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Koch%27s_postulates
https://www.congress.gov/bill/99th-congress/house-bill/5546
https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/expanded-products-liability-immunity-in-21252/
https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/sanofi-and-gsk-to-join-forces-in-unprecedented-vaccine-collaboration-to-fight-covid-19/
http://ir.inovio.com/news-releases/news-releases-details/2020/INOVIO-Announces-Positive-Interim-Phase-1-Data-For-INO-4800-Vaccine-for-COVID-19/default.aspx
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1180021
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/507321-white-house-tells-hospitals-to-bypass-cdc-on-covid-data-reporting
https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/mandatory-vaccination-legal-time-epidemic/2006-04
https://whp580.iheart.com/featured/rush-limbaugh/content/2020-07-15-pn-rush-limbaugh-huge-scandal-300-florida-covid-test-sites-reported-false-100-positivity-rate/#.XxGrMKb9xkx.facebook
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/texas-health-officials-remove-over-3-000-probable-coronavirus-cases-from-overall-count
https://www.rt.com/uk/495166-uk-halts-covid-death-update/
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/07/16/toronto-public-health-confirms-people-who-dont-die-from-covid-19-are-still-added-to-the-death-count/
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-receives-new-5-million-grant-to-accelerate-scale-up-of-smart-delivery-device-for-its-covid-19-vaccine-301022049.html
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi...
https://english.elpais.com/society/2020-04-06/spanish-government-preparing-centers-to-isolate-asymptomatic-covid-19-patients.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZR5lBjMdoM (WHO mandate)
https://www.aier.org/article/why-operation-warp-speed-could-be-deadly/
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/07/17/uk-government-panicking-as-fraudulent-covid-death-count-is-revealed/