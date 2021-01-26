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The End Of Democracy
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451 views • January 26, 2021
Democracy is a failed paradigm. Politicians are just another form of freeloader. Democracy needs replacing with an ethical system that does not permit freeloading or encourage the adoption of a victim mentality. We need an ethical alternative, a system in which those who create costs pay the costs they create. If you are tired of freeloaders whether they be businesses, politicians, criminals or unruly elements support the ethical alternative to democracy. If we are not prepared to eradicate liberalisms ideologically, we will never have peace. There has to be accountability and socialism is all about freeloading aided and abetted by democracy.
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