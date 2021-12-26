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Gabbard's Christmas Wishes/Boebert's 2021/Owen's Trump Interview
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56 views • December 26, 2021
1) Candace Owens — who began producing professional conservative content months after launching her Explore Talent profile in 2017.
2) Congresswoman Lauren Boebert — participated in the site’s gallery contest in 2011, two years before opening up the “Shooters Grill” restaurant that brought her national fame and helped catapult her political career.
unz.com/estriker/national-justice-investigates-rising-republican-party-influencers-got-their-start-at-talent-agency-run-by-israeli-pornographer/
Tulsi Gabbard's Christmas Wish from Hawaii. Lauren Boebert's best of 2021. Candace Owen's Trump mandates and vaccinations response clip.
2) Congresswoman Lauren Boebert — participated in the site’s gallery contest in 2011, two years before opening up the “Shooters Grill” restaurant that brought her national fame and helped catapult her political career.
unz.com/estriker/national-justice-investigates-rising-republican-party-influencers-got-their-start-at-talent-agency-run-by-israeli-pornographer/
Tulsi Gabbard's Christmas Wish from Hawaii. Lauren Boebert's best of 2021. Candace Owen's Trump mandates and vaccinations response clip.
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