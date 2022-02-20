EPOCH TIMES: Devin Nunes, Truth Social, Dismantling Big Tech Censorship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
from EPOCH TIMES
Many Americans were surprised when Devin Nunes announced he was resigning from Congress to become CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group. Now, he tells me why.
And two years after he and House Intelligence Committee staff published the watershed Nunes memo exposing FBI surveillance abuses, he shares his thoughts on recent developments in the Durham probe.
Watch the full episode👉 https://ept.ms/0203DevinNunes
#DevinNunes #BigTech #AmericanThoughtLeaders