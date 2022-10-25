Will the Real GOP Please Stand?

Since questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in their state, Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party chair Mark Forton and vice-chair Lisa Mankiewicz are enduring maltreatment and ostracism from state GOP leadership.





Michigan Republican Party chairman Ron Weiser even acknowledged a splinter group in place of Forton’s executive committee at the state convention in August, but an overwhelming majority of delegates from Michigan’s 82 other counties held firm in support of Macomb’s legitimate leaders.





Regardless, “America First” Republican candidates in Michigan are enduring the same shunning, and with midterms rapidly approaching, Forton and Mankiewicz are determined to keep grassroots efforts alive.





They've launched a new television show, “The Inside Track,” at BlueWaterHealthLiving.com. Watch at https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/the-inside-track-mark-forton-lisa-mankiewicz/





Between now and November 8, the show will feature many such candidates who have earned the ire of their state party leaders by campaigning in defense of Constitutional freedoms.