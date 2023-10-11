Create New Account
I Am What I Am - TAOISM Music Video
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Published 18 hours ago

This is a Taoist philosophy inspired fan-made (unofficial) music video for "I Am What I Am" By OceanLab (Above & Beyond). This is something different, for the sake of realizing the nature of yin. In-Depth Taoism Seminar: https://theliberator.us/tao #taoism #musicvideo #musicvideos #taoist #tao #dao #daoism #daoist #laozi #laotzu #zhuangzi #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #meditation The music belongs entirely with OceanLab (Above & Beyond). Lyrics: I know you've read, so many books You keep abreast of all the things you think you should You've got your own homegrown philosophy It works for you but please Don't try to make it work for me You have nothing to prove But you're trying much too hard Stop trying to change me (Stop trying to change me) I am what I am (I am what I am) No I don't need you to save me (I don't need you to save me) I am what I am (I am what I am) I don't want you to show me (I don't need you to show me) Because I stand where I stand (I stand where I stand) I just need you to know me (I just need you to know me) Just know who I am (Just know who I am) Just know who I am Just know who I am I know you feel, you need to prove That you are good at simply everything you try to do And people hang, on your every word That you deliver, with conviction Though they may just be absurd Leave your armor behind Free your vulnerable mind Stop trying to change me (Stop trying to change me) I am what I am (I am what I am) No I don't need you to save me (I don't need you to save me) I am what I am (I am what I am) I don't want you to show me (I don't need you to show me) Because I stand where I stand (I stand where I stand) I just need you to know me (I just need you to know me) Just know who I am (Just know who I am) Just know who I am Just know who I am

politicsmusicculturephilosophythinkingyangdaotaodaoismtaoismyin

