I Am What I Am - TAOISM Music Video

This is a Taoist philosophy inspired fan-made (unofficial) music video for "I Am What I Am" By OceanLab (Above & Beyond).
This is something different, for the sake of realizing the nature of yin.
The music belongs entirely with OceanLab (Above & Beyond).
Lyrics:
I know you've read, so many books
You keep abreast of all the things you think you should
You've got your own homegrown philosophy
It works for you but please
Don't try to make it work for me
You have nothing to prove
But you're trying much too hard
Stop trying to change me
(Stop trying to change me)
I am what I am
(I am what I am)
No I don't need you to save me
(I don't need you to save me)
I am what I am
(I am what I am)
I don't want you to show me
(I don't need you to show me)
Because I stand where I stand
(I stand where I stand)
I just need you to know me
(I just need you to know me)
Just know who I am
(Just know who I am)
Just know who I am
Just know who I am
I know you feel, you need to prove
That you are good at simply everything you try to do
And people hang, on your every word
That you deliver, with conviction
Though they may just be absurd
Leave your armor behind
Free your vulnerable mind
Stop trying to change me
(Stop trying to change me)
I am what I am
(I am what I am)
No I don't need you to save me
(I don't need you to save me)
I am what I am
(I am what I am)
I don't want you to show me
(I don't need you to show me)
Because I stand where I stand
(I stand where I stand)
I just need you to know me
(I just need you to know me)
Just know who I am
(Just know who I am)
Just know who I am
Just know who I am
