Paul of Tarsus’ Shadows: A Psychological and Historical Scrutiny of Opportunism, Manipulation, and the Illusion of Conversion

This report examines Paul of Tarsus through psychological and historical lenses, exploring his shift from persecutor to religious leader. It draws parallels with modern cult figures and historical analogs, analyzing potential opportunism, manipulation, and genuine transformation without endorsing supernatural claims.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/paul-of-tarsus-shadows-a-psychological

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