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Effects of the COVID-19 Jab- Interview with Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
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211 views • November 15, 2021
In this interview, German microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi sifts through the facts and fictions of the coronavirus pandemic. Together with Karina Reiss, Ph.D., he’s written two books on this subject, starting with “Corona False Alarm? Facts and Figures,” published in October 2020, followed by “Corona Unmasked: New Facts and Figures.”
The second book is currently only available in German, but you can download a free chapter of “Corona Unmasked” in English on FiveDoves.com.
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The second book is currently only available in German, but you can download a free chapter of “Corona Unmasked” in English on FiveDoves.com.
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2KhnpuS
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/34XeLcW
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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