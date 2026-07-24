OMNI RESONANCE CODE - Part 1 - Fixed issue in video

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N.B. fixed issue in original video upload
Introduction to new OMNI RESONANCE ceremony
This is spoken in a kind of quantum poetic English, which matches the nature of the sacred geometry and matched verbal codes used in the Template ceremonies.
The OMNI RESONANCE ceremony is a combined version of the original 16 Template ceremonies.
See https://thetemplate.org/ for more information.