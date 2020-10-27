The lockdown in Wales is ‘psychotic and absolutely deranged’

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Wales has entered a 17-day lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19 which includes closing all borders in and out of the country, and closing all non-essential services.
The government has also ordered supermarkets tape off non-essential items such as books, birthday cards and clothing.
“They’ve decreed – in their infinite wisdom the government of Wales – that these are non-essential items,” Mr O’Neil told Sky News.
“We’ve now reached a situation where bureaucrats are dictating to the people what is essential and what is non-essential.
“They’ve essentially banned books in Wales. This is the lunacy of the lockdown, and it’s getting worse and worse.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQ5TBsC09KU
Sky News Australia