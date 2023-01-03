Create New Account
The CCP Controls Domestic and International Mainstream Media, Reducing Them to Propaganda Tools
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gnews.org/articles/650624

Summary：SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 37: The CCP not only controls the domestic media, but also bribes and infiltrates the foreign mainstream media to reduce them to propaganda tools of the CCP and to keep their mouths shut about the evil of it. This is an important reason for us to stand up and protest.

