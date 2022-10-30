NY Judge orders unvaccinated employees be reinstated with backpay

Kim Iversen, October 26, 2022





Become a member of my LOCALS community here: https://kimiversen.locals.com

You will gain access to exclusive content, behind-the-scenes videos, valuable information, and even connect with me personally and others as well. It's a great way to support my independent media channel while receiving more content. You can sign up for free or for a monthly paid membership. Your email address is never sold or used for spam.





Thank you for watching the fully independent Kim Iversen Show. Sign up for my FREE email newsletter here: http://KimIversenemailsignup.com (I will never spam you or sell your info)





Other ways to support the channel include PayPal

https://paypal.me/KimIversenShow





Follow Kim on Instagram: @KimIversen

Find Kim on Facebook: @KimIversenOfficial





The audio version of this show is available on:

iTunes: https://apple.co/2O38qVR

Google Play: https://bit.ly/2HrrGfk

Stitcher: https://bit.ly/2TNUGnk

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2XWWcTl