Dr. Jane Ruby Show





September 28, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, According to Our World in Data, 64% of the world’s population has taken Genetically modified human beings. Exactly who owns a human being if they take a gene changing product that gives them a different genetic structure than that with which they were born? What does the law say? Are the jabbed now homo borg genesis, a new human species? Maybe the Jabbed have bigger problems than what diseases they will develop down the road from these C19 bioweapon shots. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lwjdg-live-7pm-jabbed-are-now-a-new-human-species-homo-borg-genesis.html



