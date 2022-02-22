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2/20/2022 Miles Guo: Peng Liyuan (Xi Jinping’s wife) is in a bad shape. After the Winter Olympics, the CCP’s music industry and celebrity community will be changed drastically. The CCP does not allow the real estate to go bankrupt, nor is it allowed to report on the investigations into the singers and celebrities