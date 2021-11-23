Cannabis Public Relations with Alexa Oliphant of KMA

Publicist with 5+ years of experience working with clients from hospitality, entertainment, and tech industries to bring them exposure in print, radio, television, and social media, in addition to event planning with an eagle eye for detail. I specialize in coming out of left field and bringing real creativity and vigor to my work while remaining upbeat and approachable.



I have brought measurable growth at every establishment I've worked with, some notable placements include: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, LA Mag, Associated Press, Reuters, People, Us, OK!, Radar The Orange County Register, Kirkus, The Los Angeles Review of Books, Barnes and Noble Reviews, SF Gate, The San Francisco Chronicle, Orion, Poets and Writers, and, well all-over with much more to come!



Kip Morrison & Associates (KMA), in business for 30 years, is the first national cannabis PR firm. Operating in the cannabis space since 2013, KMA is best known for securing top tier press and creating brand eminence.



Kip Morrison and Associates delivers a top-notch experience and expertise to drive measurable results for each of our clients. Being one of the most talented and experienced boutique PR firms in the industry, we have a track record of shaping strategy, driving exposure, and business value for our clients.



KMA sharply defines your story using creative approaches to both making news that generates maximum media coverage and engaging consumers where they least expect it. Our experience and results are unparalleled.



Episode 823 The #TalkingHedge interview Alexa Oliphant - Kip Morrison & Associates...