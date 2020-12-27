Fluoride in Our Water | 2 Alarming New Studies

Video is mirrored from Dr Joseph Nemaeth DDS. The description below is his.The reason I posted. 34 years ago, our city had a fluoride leak in the water supply. They never told anyone. We found out years later. My wife was pregnant, and we lost our son at 38 weeks. Interesting, in our local cemetery there is a number of still born babies buried from that time. Coincidence? I don't think so.--------------------------------------------------------------Fluoride has been incorporated into our community drinking water since the 1940's. Although fluoride has many proven benefits for oral health by reducing dental carries, there has been recent research that has brought doubt into the effectiveness of community water fluoridation.The first study published by The Mount Saini Hospital determines that fluoride may diminish kidney and liver function in adolescents.The second study, which is perhaps even more concerning was published in the Journal of American Medical Association Pediatrics (JAMA)In this prospective birth cohort study, fluoride exposure during pregnancy was associated with lower IQ scores in children aged 3 to 4 years.These findings indicate the possible need to reduce fluoride intake during pregnancy.Furthermore, Dr. Joseph Nemeth points out that about 4 years ago, the recommendation for the amount of fluoride in the water was lowered from 0.7-1.2 (mg/L) to no more than 0.7 (mg/L). This could be due to a increase in the cases of Fluorosis or staining of the teeth.Whats even more interesting is even though water fluoridation has lowered the tooth decay rate significantly in the U.S., it hasn't lowered it any more than in other countries who DO NOT put fluoride in water. Foreign nations get their fluoride from dental products or supplements, which United States citizens do asl well, in addition to ingesting fluoride in the water supply.These two studies are very significant because this brings into question the effectiveness and necessity of putting fluoride in the community water supply. It's going to take a lot more research in order to change any policies, and we are eager to see how these future studies impact government policy.If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please visit our website,We are happy to help you.Joseph R. Nemeth DDS & Associates29829 Telegraph Road #111Southfield, MI 48034(248) 357-3100