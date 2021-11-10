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Tell Us the Story of How you Saw the Light
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181 views • November 10, 2021
Jared Taylor asks you to tell how you saw through egalitarian, white-guilt baloney, and became undeceived on the subject of race. AmRen.com will publish well-written, interesting accounts.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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