Welcome To Proverbs Club.Your Word Is Your Bond.

Proverbs 25:9-10 (NIV).

9 If you take your neighbor to court,

do not betray another’s confidence,

10 or the one who hears it may shame you

and the charge against you will stand.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

You are bound to your promise.

Betraying it is destined to bring you harm.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9h82h8

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