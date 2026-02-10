BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Two Halftime Shows, Two Americas: The Propaganda Playbook Revealed; Historic 2-Week Silver Plunge — Setting up $300 - $500 by Summer? - Dr. Kirk Elliott| FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
920 followers
Follow
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • 3 days ago
Kimchi One from Brightcore – Health Starts in the Gut
Get 25% off – Use Code: FLYOVER at https://mybrightcore.com/flyover
Or call (888) 315-8404 for up to 50% OFF your order and Free Shipping!


On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Dr. Kirk Elliott to break down the deeper meaning behind two very different halftime shows and what they reveal about the propaganda shaping America’s cultural divide. We also analyzed the historic two-week silver plunge, why this kind of drop has happened before major breakouts, and whether a move toward $300–$500 silver could be setting up by summer. This episode connects media messaging, economic pressure, and global financial shifts to help viewers understand what’s really happening beneath the headlines.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow


To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900


► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.com


Josh Howerton Video: https://youtu.be/53F1zfijGUw


Kid Rock Performance Video: https://x.com/petehegseth/status/2020693020962922844?s=46


Benny Johnson and Jack Posobiec: https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/2020892879208554523?s=46


No One Dancing during Superbowl: https://x.com/rightanglenews/status/2020861711494926382?s=46


-------------------------------------------


𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com


Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


-------------------------------------------




𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives


-------------------------------------------


► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch


► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER


-------------------------------------------


𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
davidcosteconomic collapse warningpropaganda in mediaconservative news economics
