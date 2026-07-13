Oil Prices Are In Free-Fall

Iran War Could Bring $40 Oil

* Oil prices are crashing almost as fast as they rose.

* Apparently the war has torn apart OPEC.

* It ain’t the 1960s any more.

* Going forward, when OPEC cuts production, it is not strangling the world; it is simply handing $ to other oil-producing countries.

* When the smoke clears on Iran, the most important consequence could be the breaking of OPEC.

* The end of OPEC would transfer trillions per year from Middle East dictators to largely Western consumers.

* It would be one more reason America can happily walk away from a dysfunctional Middle East.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (13 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/XNEUfPBEQeg