Oil Prices Are In Free-Fall

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Iran War Could Bring $40 Oil
* Oil prices are crashing almost as fast as they rose.
* Apparently the war has torn apart OPEC.
* It ain’t the 1960s any more.
* Going forward, when OPEC cuts production, it is not strangling the world; it is simply handing $ to other oil-producing countries.
* When the smoke clears on Iran, the most important consequence could be the breaking of OPEC.
* The end of OPEC would transfer trillions per year from Middle East dictators to largely Western consumers.
* It would be one more reason America can happily walk away from a dysfunctional Middle East.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (13 July 2026)