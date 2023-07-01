WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2.30

https://gettr.com/post/p2knk7874a0
WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib, sentenced to 12 years for the 1MDB case, participated in the "Malaysian Airlines 370 incident".
“一马案”被判刑12年的马来西亚前总理纳吉布是“马航370事件”的参与者，他是中共的代理人之一。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
