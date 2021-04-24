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Do Not Negotiate With Terrorists -- Take a Knee to Antifa/ BLM Expect MORE of the Same Behavior
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The United States has a policy of never negotiating with terrorists, because it only encourages more of the behavior. With the recent admission by the alternate during the day workshop in trial, we know without a doubt that the riots and hatred on the side of Antifa and BLM influenced the jurors decision making capabilities.
They are only going to engage in more of the same behavior, as they realize that it works.
#BLM #Antifa #terrorism
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They are only going to engage in more of the same behavior, as they realize that it works.
#BLM #Antifa #terrorism
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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