Dr. Peter McCullough Responds To Rogan Controversy And Destroys Establishment COVID Vaxx Disinfo

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Infowars reports Dr. Peter McCullough joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the mounting evidence of heart injuries in children under age 12 following Covid injections.
Source Link:
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=61fd8fe121e86e0353fc96c6
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