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Censoring Satire?
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88 views • March 22, 2022
His Name Is Richard
* Rachel Levine has been showered with accolades.
* Tw*tter suspends The Babylon Bee over satirical headline.
* The whole point of this is to get you to submit.
* They care about humiliating you and making you accept what you know is not true.
* TBB’s CEO: the truth is not ‘hate speech’ and we’re not deleting anything.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 March 2022
• The Babylon Bee's Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine
https://babylonbee.com/news/the-babylon-bees-man-of-the-year-is-rachel-levine
* Rachel Levine has been showered with accolades.
* Tw*tter suspends The Babylon Bee over satirical headline.
* The whole point of this is to get you to submit.
* They care about humiliating you and making you accept what you know is not true.
* TBB’s CEO: the truth is not ‘hate speech’ and we’re not deleting anything.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 March 2022
• The Babylon Bee's Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine
https://babylonbee.com/news/the-babylon-bees-man-of-the-year-is-rachel-levine
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